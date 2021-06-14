No centre-back required: Man United star sends message to club’s board with MOTM display vs Spain

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was named Star of the Match for his commanding display for Sweden against Spain on Monday night.

Lindelof, who ordinarily partners Harry Maguire at the back for Man United, is not usually considered the ideal centre-back by the Red Devils faithful, who would probably consider a new one to be high on their list of priorities for the summer transfer window.

However, if the Man United board were drawing up plans to splash out on a new centre-back in the summer market, they may well be having second thoughts in wake Spain 0-0 Sweden, with Lindelof having put in a storming performance to keep La Roja out.

Lindelof, who was camped inside his own penalty area for the bulk of the contest, something he is not so accustomed to doing with Man United, was titanic at the back for the Swedes, and got due credit, winning the Star of the Match award for his effort on the night.

Victor Lindelöf = Star of the Match

A well deserved accolade for Lindelof, and a reaffirmation of his credentials at a time where Man United may well be assessing the centre-back options in the transfer market. Whether his good form for Sweden will have any bearing on their transfer plans remains to be seen.

