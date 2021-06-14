Menu

Manchester United star “in the dark” over his future as world class replacement lined up

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly “in the dark” over his future amid transfer rumours linking the Red Devils with a replacement.

The Premier League giants have been strongly linked with a move for Atletico Madrid ‘keeper Jan Oblak, who wants out of his current club this summer.

Oblak could be a dream replacement for De Gea, who looks to be in decline despite enjoying a superb career at Old Trafford.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often opted for Dean Henderson as first choice last season, though he didn’t impress too much either and ended up losing his place to De Gea for the Europa League final.

De Gea Europa League trophy

David de Gea’s Manchester United future looks uncertain

It seems MUFC are no closer to a final decision on De Gea, however, as ESPN report that the Spain international is in the dark over his situation.

Meanwhile, the Oblak transfer talk seems to be hotting up, so it may be that Man Utd are exploring how realistic completing that deal is before deciding on De Gea.

