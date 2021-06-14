One of the major concerns that Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has ahead of the new season is in the centre of defence.

Harry Maguire has more than proved his worth over time, but the Red Devils have suffered by not having a decent partner alongside him.

Eric Bailly has been too injury prone whilst Victor Lindelof isn’t Premier League standard, and United’s youngsters lack experience.

Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane was thought to be an available alternative, however, as El Confidencial cited by CaughtOffside note, United aren’t thought to be his first choice.

Help may be at hand thanks to another Spanish footballing giant, however.

MARCA, cited by Football Espana, note that Barcelona and Samuel Umtiti are preparing to part ways this summer, with the Frenchman no longer part of Ronald Koeman’s plans.

Back in April, Manchester Evening News were linked with a move for Umtiti, and given the situation that is currently presenting itself to United, they’d be well advised to register their interest once more.