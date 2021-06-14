Arsenal chief Edu desperate to beat Man City to £34million transfer of Euro 2020 star

Arsenal technical director Edu is reportedly eager to win the transfer race for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli this summer.

The talented 23-year-old had a fine season at club level, and his form in Serie A has also earned him a place in the Italy squad for Euro 2020.

Arsenal are joined by Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and other top clubs in chasing Locatelli, who looks like he has a big future in the game.

Edu is said to be a big fan of Locatelli, according to the Mirror, and Arsenal could supposedly strike a deal for the Italy international for around £34million.

That could be a bargain for the Gunners if they pull it off, but it won’t be easy luring names like this to the Emirates Stadium as they don’t have European football to offer next season.

Mikel Arteta surely needs a midfielder like this, however, with Dani Ceballos’ two-year loan from Real Madrid coming to an end.

It also looks like Granit Xhaka is increasingly close to leaving Arsenal for a move to Roma, so Locatelli could be crucial to help fill that gap in midfield.