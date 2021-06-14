Chelsea could be set to miss out on a transfer windfall as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

The Blues achieved European success this season after their Champions League final win over Manchester City, but they need to close the gap on the Citizens domestically having settled for fourth this term.

And to do that, it seems Roman Abramovich will fund yet another summer of heavy spending with a top striker on the list of must-gets and a rumoured budget of around £150million, as reported by the Sun.

That figure, however, may only be enough for a striker alone, and there are other areas Thomas Tuchel will want to strengthen before the summer is out.

That could make departures all the more important, and the Blues might have thought they had created a little extra cash when they triggered a one-year extension on Olivier Giroud’s deal at the end of the season.

The Frenchman is not expected to stay at Stamford Bridge ahead of next season, but his contract was up this summer, meaning he could have moved on for free.

Aware of that fact, Chelsea extended his deal by a year, meaning a fee would now be due for any interested club to secure Giroud, but it seems that still may not be the case.

AC Milan have been interested in signing the French target man even before the contract news, and the Evening Standard report the Serie A giants are still insistent that they don’t want to pay a fee.

And it’s also claimed that Blues chief Marina Granovskaia has already given Giroud her word that despite the contract decision, he can move on to another club if he feels he has a better opportunity elsewhere.

That could even be the case if it is a free transfer with the contract decision believed to have been made to give Giroud security over his future rather than to tie him in to being a squad player at Chelsea, which he has had to settle for under Tuchel.

That’s a nice touch from Chelsea, but it might mean they miss out on some cash that could prove useful this summer.