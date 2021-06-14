Anthony Taylor deserves a lot of praise for his handling of Christian Eriksen’s shock collapse in the Denmark vs Finland game at Euro 2020.
The Manchester-based referee, in his first finals appearance let’s not forget, was incredibly quick in his recognition of Eriksen’s awful fall.
There is no absolutely no doubt that the speed at which Taylor acted, by getting the medical team onto the field of play, played a part in helping to save Eriksen’s life.
Taylor followed the UEFA protocols to the letter and should be commended for his decisive actions.
I spoke to my friend and ex-colleague Howard Webb yesterday, and he officiated at White Hart Lane when Fabrice Muamba collapsed.
Howard said Saturday’s incident brought back some painful memories and a feeling of helplessness that someone could be dying in front of you.
We all hope Eriksen makes a full recovery as soon as possible.