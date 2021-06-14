Menu

Medical this week: Man United close in on their first summer signing

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The current situation with Dean Henderson and David de Gea probably can’t go into next season, while Sergio Romero is out of contract this summer so Man United did need to add a new goalkeeper.

It’s clear that both Henderson and de Gea see themselves as number 1s, so it won’t be a surprise if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is forced to make a decision before selling the player who won’t start regularly.

That means any new signing would likely come in as the obvious number 2 with Lee Grant providing emergency cover, and Tom Heaton should be a solid signing:

It’s s deal that shouldn’t really surprise anyone as it’s been rumored for a few weeks now, but it’s a great story for Heaton as he spent a few seasons at Old Trafford as a kid, but he didn’t make a single first-team appearance and he’ll surely get a chance to play in the cups if this is completed.

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: Scotland only have themselves to blame for spectacular Schick strike
Major blow for Man United despite claims that Raphael Varane will leave Real Madrid
Video: Patrik Schick scores an unbelievable lob from distance for the Czech Republic vs Scotland

He’s a solid Premier League keeper who’s also played for England so he could be relied upon if something goes wrong, but the main focus now goes to what Solskjaer does with de Gea and Henderson going forward.

 

More Stories David de Gea Dean Henderson Tom Heaton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.