Arsenal yet to make good enough transfer offer for La Liga attacker

Arsenal FC
Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Real Betis attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, but have not yet made a good enough offer for him.

According to AS, Betis are not keen on selling Fekir this summer as they continue to plan around him as an important part of their team, though it’s suggested that a good enough bid could perhaps convince them as they could do with getting him off their wage bill.

Still, for the time being it seems Arsenal have not come up with a big enough bid for the Frenchman, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks and months ahead.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could do well to bring in a talent like Fekir, who has at points looked like one of the finest creative players in Europe.

Fekir would also strengthen an area of weakness in this Arsenal squad, with Arteta yet to really replace the influential Mesut Ozil in that playmaker role.

Martin Odegaard came in on loan from Real Madrid but didn’t really hit the ground running, and it’s not clear if his club would sanction a permanent move anyway.

Arsenal recently missed out on Emi Buendia, as per Football Insider and others, so Fekir could be worth considering as a Plan B option.

