A late run of form notwithstanding, Newcastle United were odds on to be relegated from the Premier League at one point during the 2020/21 campaign.

To Steve Bruce’s immense credit, the Magpies managed to rally at just the right time to pull themselves clear of the relegation dogfight, which they’d come perilously close to being dragged into.

MORE: Arsenal savaged by West Ham legend

On the basis of that experience, and given how big a club Newcastle remain, a transfer war chest for the summer window wouldn’t have been beyond the realms of possibility.

However, chairman, Mike Ashley, has reverted to type and will only give Bruce a maximum of £50m to play with this summer.

Even in the current market, that’s still nowhere close to what Bruce needs in order to overhaul his squad.

More Stories / Latest News Rio Ferdinand tags two England stars in tweets as he urges them to seal Manchester United transfers Cesc Fabregas admits popular Chelsea star has a dark side ‘It was great’ – Raheem Sterling’s old PE teacher says England star will inspire others thanks to his goal against Croatia

The Daily Mail believe that Bruce wants to bring in Arsenal’s Joe Willock, who had a successful loan spell at the Magpies from January, and Liverpool’s Nat Phillips.

It’s not clear if either side will be willing to do business, but it’s a fair bet Bruce won’t have much change left from Ashley’s fund if he secures both players.