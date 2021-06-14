It might only have been a penalty that Neymar scored against Venezuela on Sunday night, but it was his 67th goal for Brazil in just 106 international appearances.

For far too long now the narrative surrounding the player has been all about how many times he’ll roll over when being fouled, or how many parties he will attend, missing games for Paris Saint-Germain in the process.

It’s neatly overlooked just what a special player he remains.

He showed it once again on Sunday, taking him to within 10 goals of equalling Pele’s all-time record for the country.

There’s every reason to believe that he’ll go beyond Brazil’s most famous son in due course, but whether he’ll get the credit such an achievement will deserve is a moot point at this stage.

Not to mention the amount of assists the player has also contributed to the Selecao cause.

It really is time for Neymar to be given the credit he deserves. His off-field activities can’t take away from his on-pitch excellence.