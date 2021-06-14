Pep Guardiola eyes double raid on Barcelona as two stars made available this summer

Man City’s squad may not need a lot of tweaking this summer after an impressive season, but it’s always good to keep things fresh and Pep Guardiola is always going to be linked with any Barcelona players who might be going.

CCMA have reported that Barca are looking to sell a few players this summer, but it’s Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto who are interesting Pep.

He’s worked with Sergi Roberto before so he’ll know how to get the best out of him, but he would likely sign as a utility player who can cover at right-back or in midfield rather than a regular starter.

Dembele is much more interesting as City aren’t exactly short of quality in the wider areas, while he also didn’t live up to his billing at Barca after he made his big move from Dortmund.

You can argue that he’s struggled due to injuries and not having a clear role in the team so perhaps a fresh start and working under Pep could get the best out of him, but again he would likely be a rotation player who could make a big impact from the bench to begin with.