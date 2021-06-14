Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has struggled at the Nou Camp and it makes sense that he could soon be on the move, as long as Barcelona can find a buyer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Leicester boss Rodgers is eager to be reunited with Coutinho after they worked well together at Liverpool a few years ago.

Leicester are a club on the up, so it could now be that they have it in them to attract big-name signings of this calibre.

Having said that, it could also be a risky move for the Foxes, with Coutinho looking badly out of form for some time now, even if he had a mini-revival on loan at Bayern Munich last season.

It may be that Coutinho could once again rediscover his best form with a second spell in the Premier League, but Leicester might do better to focus on younger players.

This is a strategy that has served the club well in recent times, as they’ve often identified top talents before they’ve truly established themselves as big names.