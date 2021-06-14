There’s nothing like a bit of banter amongst friends, and it’s been abundantly clear ever since Micah Richards made his punditry debut that he likes a laugh.
On this occasion, however, he may well have bitten off more than he can chew.
Taking to Twitter, the former Manchester City and Aston Villa star decided he’d bring fellow pundit, Rio Ferdinand, down a peg or two by showing a picture of the former Manchester United centre back in some tight denim shorts.
He probably wasn’t expect an immediate retort of a picture where Richards was wearing nothing but a thong and looking all mean and moody.
BIT TIGHT THIS MATE https://t.co/vQYDc072QP pic.twitter.com/6cMW8vbj19
— Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) June 14, 2021
Goodnight ??????@MicahRichards https://t.co/7GjBPJF168 pic.twitter.com/YFJGPMBjpH
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 14, 2021