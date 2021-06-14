There’s nothing like a bit of banter amongst friends, and it’s been abundantly clear ever since Micah Richards made his punditry debut that he likes a laugh.

On this occasion, however, he may well have bitten off more than he can chew.

MORE: Arsenal savaged by West Ham legend

Taking to Twitter, the former Manchester City and Aston Villa star decided he’d bring fellow pundit, Rio Ferdinand, down a peg or two by showing a picture of the former Manchester United centre back in some tight denim shorts.

He probably wasn’t expect an immediate retort of a picture where Richards was wearing nothing but a thong and looking all mean and moody.