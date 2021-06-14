Premier League star opens up on potential move to Liverpool as Wijnaldum replacement

It was always thought that Gini Wijnaldum would leave Liverpool this summer, but the lack of immediate replacement has opened up room for a lot of speculation about who may be coming in to replace him.

The Dutchman was so important to the team and there may not be any player who can come in and do exactly the same role, but Klopp is generally good at evolving his sides and it could be exciting to see how any new player would fit in.

One Premier League star who has been linked regularly over the past week is Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, and his performances over the last couple of years would suggest that he would be an interesting signing.

He probably won’t offer as much in the defensive side of the game as Wijnaldum did, but he’s still a great all-round midfielder and he would bring a much bigger goal threat from the midfield as you fancy him to score every time he lines one up from the edge of the box.

The Liverpool Echo reported today on some of his comments about a potential move, and it’s the answer you would probably expect:

“I don’t think about it. I am focusing on the Euros. I don’t listen to transfer rumours. Let the journalists speak. They undoubtedly have a lot to do with that. But I don’t care about that. All I can do is make sure that I am as good as possible on the pitch.”

It does suggest that something could still be done once Belgium’s summer is over, so he’s another player for the Anfield fans to keep an eye on.