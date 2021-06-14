When signing for your new club, kissing the badge and saying how you’d always dreamed of playing for them are two sure fire ways of getting fans onside.

Nothing brings a player closer to the fanbase than what seems like a true affiliation to them, so imagine RB Leipzig’s surprise when their new signing admitted to wanting to play elsewhere.

Jesse Marsch has an awful lot to deal with in the wake of Julian Nagelsmann’s exit, but he probably wasn’t expecting to hear that Josko Gvardiol would quite like to be wearing the red of Liverpool before he’s even kicked a ball for the Bundesliga outfit.

“Since I was a little boy, my dad and I watched Liverpool matches, and I grew up with only them,” Gvardiol was quoted as saying by 24 Sata, cited by the Daily Star.

“When I took football more seriously, I started following them, and I definitely want the Premier League and Liverpool.”

The player is already a Croatian international and played in Sunday’s Euro 2020 loss at Wembley against England.

A star of the future, the 19-year-old might well see his dream of playing in the Premier League come true later in his career.