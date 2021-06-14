Fabrizio Romano provides clarification on Manchester United and Arsenal transfer link

Fabrizio Romano has provided some clarification on rumours linking Arsenal with a move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Having impressed during his time as an Ajax player, van de Beek earned himself a transfer to Man United, which was supposed to provide the perfect platform for the Dutchman to grow into one of the finest midfielders in the game.

However, van de Beek has found opportunities hard to come by under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and on the rare occasion that he has played, Solskjaer’s decision to omit him from the starting XI has been justified.

The move has not worked out for either party.

90min have claimed that Arsenal have made contact with Man United, potentially providing both the player, and the club, with a get out of jail free card.

However, there does not appear to be any truth to that information, or at least so Fabrizio Romano believes. The Italian reporter took to Twitter to say the below:

There are no talks between Arsenal, Manchester United or player agents for Donny van de Beek. ?? #MUFC Arsenal will sign a new midfielder, for sure – but there’s nothing going on for van de Beek as of today. There are other names in the list as priorities. #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2021

While van de Beek likely won’t be the solution for Arsenal in the middle of the park, Fabrizio Romano is confident that there will be a midfielder on the way, eventually.

