Former Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has revealed why his country’s national team ended up finishing their Euro 2020 clash against Finland on Saturday.

Despite the collapse of Christian Eriksen on the pitch leaving his team-mates and spectators in the ground shell-shocked, the game ended up finishing that same night.

However, Schmeichel says it wasn’t really up to the players to keep on going, as he told Good Morning Britain that he is aware of UEFA threatening Denmark…

Was it wrong to restart the game after such a traumatic event? Former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel's son Kasper was on the pitch and consoled Christian Eriksen's partner. Peter says the game shouldn't have gone ahead and the players had very little choice. pic.twitter.com/nUDiSDruR3 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 14, 2021

Schmeichel says the Danes faced being handed a 3-0 defeat if they forfeited the match, though there were also options to reschedule.

Still, it didn’t put the team in an easy position, and instead they went ahead and played on, losing 1-0 to Finland.