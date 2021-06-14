Kieran Tierney is a surprise absentee from the Scotland squad today, causing concern over a potential injury.

Tierney is one of Scotland’s most vital assets having impressed on the left-hand side for Arsenal this season, but he was not part of the starting XI as expected today.

Steve Clarke’s men are in action against Czech Republic as they kick off their long-awaited Euro 2020 campaign and it is a bitter blow to Scotland fans that Tierney’s name is not on the list of 11 starters.

Your Scotland team taking on Czech Republic in our #EURO2020 opener. COME ON SCOTLAND!#SCO pic.twitter.com/UU6NjNRL1M — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 14, 2021

MORE: Arsenal defender expected to make transfer decision soon

Clarke has gone with Andy Robertson at left-back, while Stephen O’Donnell starts on the other side, and not only is Tierney absent from the starting XI, but he is not on the bench, either.

An injury has not been confirmed at this point, but it will be a big concern for supporters, particularly with a huge derby with England coming as soon as Friday.

And it will also be a concern of sorts for Arsenal fans given how the full-back has struggled with injury at times this season.

Tierney managed 38 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions this season, but he did miss nine games across three separate injuries.

He most recently missed six games due to a knee injury when Arsenal thought a knee operation would be required, but it was later revealed the procedure was not required and the Scot returned much sooner than expected, starting against Villarreal in the Europa League semi-final second leg following Granit Xhaka’s late injury withdrawal.

It has since been reported by the Telegraph that there is a reoccurrence of that injury as Clarke’s men look to make history in the Euros over the coming weeks.

It’s reported Tierney has ‘aggravated’ an existing injury during training ahead of this game.