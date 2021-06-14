Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski is reportedly keen to quit his current club for a summer transfer window move to West Ham United.

This is according to a report from Football Insider, who claim that the 28-year-old would jump at the chance to move back to London.

MORE: West Ham star forced to DELETE incriminating photo

West Ham have shown an interest in Tarkowski in the past, according to Football Insider, and could have some luck if they decide to come back in for him again this summer.

The Hammers could do with a good transfer window to follow up their hugely impressive 2020/21 season, which saw them majorly over-achieve under David Moyes.

It’s vital to keep that momentum going, and a signing of a proven Premier League defender like Tarkowski could be ideal to help ensure the club can stay competing at a high level next term.

Football Insider add that Burnley already seem to be chasing a potential replacement for Tarkowski.

The report states that the Clarets are in talks to sign Nathan Collins from Stoke City.