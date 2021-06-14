Wojciech Szczesny’s incredible four-tournament opening day hoodoo – two clangers, an injury and a red card

Wojciech Szczesny’s own goal gifted Slovakia the lead over Poland in their Euro 2020 opener – and the Juventus keeper has previous.

While Szczesny has gone on to nail down the starting spot between the sticks for Juventus during a successful spell in their history – barring last season, of course – he won’t be remembered fondly among Arsenal fans.

The Pole let the Gunners down time and time again, along with compatriot Lukasz Fabianski, neither of whom proved themselves worthy of being a long-term solution in goal at the Emirates.

Arsenal fans will have been the least surprised out of the viewers watching Poland vs Slovakia in their Euro 2020 opening fixture, with Szczesny scoring an own goal to give the Slovaks the lead.

It’s not the first time that Szczesny has dropped a clanger in a major tournament – either. In fact, he’s got previous on Poland’s opening games of major tournaments, which makes you wonder if it really is all nerve related.

Euro 2012: Szczesny is sent off on the opening day for conceding a penalty against Greece, bringing Dimitris Salpigidis to the floor in a 1-1 stalemate. Poland, the co-hosts of the tournament, finished bottom of their group.

Euro 2016: Szczesny is injured in the opening fixture against Northern Ireland. Poland are knocked out by Portugal in the round of 16, with Szczesny not playing again in the tournament.

World Cup 2018: Szczesny gifts M’Baye Niang a goal for Senegal during Poland’s opening fixture of the World Cup. The Poles are defeated 2-1, finishing rock bottom of their group.

Euro 2020: Szczesny scores an own goal after failing to cover his near post during the opening group game against Slovakia, with the ball rebounding off his back and into the net.

How about this from Róbert Mak?! ? Slovakia take the lead against Poland but should Szcz?sny have done better here?#Euro2020 | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/ddTAKMrO0q — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2021

It’s pretty clear that Poland need to leave him at home for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – or at least leave him out of the opening fixture. The man is absolutely CURSED!

