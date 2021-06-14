This coming summer, Mikel Arteta has got to get things spot on in terms of incoming and outgoing transfers.

The Arsenal boss is running out of excuses as to why his Gunners side performed so badly during the past 12 months, so a mini overhaul of playing staff allows for him to mould the first-team into his image.

MORE: Arsenal savaged by West Ham legend

One player who would fit like a glove into the north Londoner’s midfield is former Arsenal star, Aaron Ramsey.

Fortunately, the Juventus star appears to be open to the fact that a move back to the Premier League might well be best for his future career.

“The last two seasons at Juventus have been very difficult, frustrating, not just from a physical point of view. I want a place where I can feel good again,” he told Football Mercato, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“There have been many factors and changes that I haven’t been used to.

“In the end, now I have got my own team around me who are focused on me, to get myself into the best possible shape.

“[…] So, I take it into my own hands and have the right people around me to try to come up with the best possible plan to get myself back into a place where I am feeling good and confident again.

“The Welsh staff and medical team have been brilliant, they have been open for discussions and it’s important to all be on the same page.

“I have known a lot of the Welsh staff for a long time from my Arsenal days as well. They understand me, they know my body and they know what I need.”

Someone who knows the club, who appreciates how it works and who also knows the staff won’t take any time to settle in, which will clearly be of huge benefit to the Gunners.

If Juventus are keen to offload Ramsey, it could be a move to suit all parties.