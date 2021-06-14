There’s something of an exodus going on at the Etihad Stadium this summer, and all routes seemingly point to the Camp Nou.

Strange when you consider the relative merits of both Manchester City and Barcelona at present.

The former were unlucky to be denied a maiden Champions League win whilst the latter are still in disarray for the most part.

And yet a third City star wants to make the move to the La Liga giant after Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero signed for the Catalans.

Now, according to Sport and cited by the Daily Express, Aymeric Laporte is putting pressure on the City board to allow him to make the switch to Barcelona, after falling down the pecking order at the Premier League champions.

Given Barca’s perilous financial situation, it’s unclear at present if any deal will conclude successfully, however, there’s no doubting Laporte’s pedigree and he’d certainly be a worthwhile addition to Ronald Koeman’s back line.