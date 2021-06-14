Thomas Tuchel has been warned over his use of Kai Havertz at Chelsea despite the German star’s Champions League heroics.

Havertz took a little while to get going in a Blues shirt after his £72million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, but he has impressed in the second half of the campaign.

Tuchel, however, often used Havertz in the striker role after arriving at Stamford Bridge in January, despite arriving at the club as an attacking midfielder, the role from which he scored the winner in the Champions League final.

And as Havertz prepares to help Germany in their Euro 2020 bid this summer, former Die Mannschaft frontman Klaus Fischer has claimed the 22-year-old is not comfortable playing out of position with the Blues.

He told Goal: “I saw him in the Champions League final against Manchester City and he played brilliantly.

“He is a young player who has a great left foot, but he’s not a real centre-forward, that’s clear to see.

“He certainly doesn’t feel comfortable there, but he’s a huge talent, he plays in one of the best teams in the world at Chelsea and he will continue to develop.”

Fischer added: “When you come to a different country and to a different team as a young player, you have to establish yourself.

“I think that he prevailed, seeing as he scored the deciding goal in the final in the Champions League and also because he has a German coach who teaches him the German virtues.

“He needs to demonstrate these virtues in England too, because they probably play the best football in terms of speed and physicality.

“I do believe that he has what it takes to assert himself because he can score goals.

“He’s also a smart player who knows how to play, but a young player who is not the finished article yet in his development.

“That goal [in the Champions League final] has probably given him an incredible boost and he will continue to score goals in England.”

Havertz made 45 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season, scoring nine and assisting as many as the Blues won the Champions League and finished fourth in the Premier League.

He and Germany kick off their Euro 2020 campaign on Monday night as they face France in a mouth-watering clash in what is being described as the ‘group of death’ in this summer’s competition.