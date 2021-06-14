Tottenham legend Graham Roberts has urged his old club to sell struggling duo Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko as quickly as possible.

Although these players have had their moments during their time with Spurs, they’ve not really been consistent enough to warrant keeping their places in the first-team.

Spurs would do well to make some changes to their squad after failing to finish in the top four last season, and that could mean selling before they buy new players.

Speaking to This Is Futbol, former Tottenham star Roberts responded to the recent transfer gossip surrounding both Aurier and Sissoko.

It’s clear he’s not a big fan of the pair and hopes they can be offloaded this summer.

“I heard Aurier was leaving and Moussa Sissoko – well, sell them! Sell them as quickly as you can, get the money in and buy a decent player.”