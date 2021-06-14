Menu

Tottenham turned down by former Spanish national team coach before turning to Fonseca

Tottenham FC
With Paulo Fonseca on the verge of taking over the Tottenham Hotspur manager’s job, it’s worth contemplating that he wasn’t even second choice for the north Londoners.

Antonio Conte would’ve been the high-profile capture that all Spurs fans would’ve surely craved, however, once it became clear that the former Inter coach wasn’t packing up his belongings and heading to north London, Daniel Levy would’ve had to cast his net a little wider.

Fonseca was thought to be next in line, but it’s emerged that there was another manager approached beforehand, who also turned Tottenham down.

Julen Lopetegui has turned down an approach from Spurs

According to MARCA and cited by Football Espana, current Sevilla coach and former Spanish national team coach, Julen Lopetegui, dismissed the idea of working for the Premier League outfit, even though they were willing to meet his release clause.

Given that Fonseca is seemingly third choice for the position, that doesn’t bode too well for the future.

