(Video) Wojciech Szczesny own goal gifts Slovakia lead after incisive nutmeg and strike from Robert Mak

Slovakia have taken the lead over Poland in their Euro 2020 opener after some quite brilliant work from Robert Mak resulted in an own-goal from Wojciech Szczesny.

Though both Eastern European nations have been drawn alongside Spain, who are among the favourites to win the tournament, as well as a strong Sweden side, who are ranked 18th in the FIFA World Rankings, they may well fancy their chances of progressing – should they steal three points from the other.

The second-place spot is very much up for grabs, assuming Spain don’t make a complete meal of their Euro 2020 campaign, and of course there is always the possibility of getting into the knockout stages as one of the best performing third-placed sides.

This game could prove pivotal, which is why the Slovakians will be so delighted to have struck first, if via an own-goal from Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Robert Mak, who plays his football for Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, left two Polish defenders for dead, slipping the ball the ball through the legs of Sampdoria’s Bartosz Bereszynski before firing towards Szczesny’s near post.

The ball slammed into the post before ricocheting off Szczesny and into the back of the net. You could argue that the former Arsenal man was unfortunate, but he really should have had that near post covered anyway – the ball should never have got to the post.

How about this from Róbert Mak?! ? Slovakia take the lead against Poland but should Szcz?sny have done better here?#Euro2020 | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/ddTAKMrO0q — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2021

