(Video) Alvaro Morata fluffs his lines for Spain, misses absolute sitter 1-on-1 with Swedish keeper

Alvaro Morata has done what he does best during the first-half of Spain vs Sweden – missed an absolute sitter.

While Morata’s C.V is mightily impressive – Real Madrid, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Juventus – as well as leading the line for the Spanish national team, he can never be considered an elite level centre-forward.

While he boasts a ‘1 in 2’ goal record virtually everywhere he’s been throughout his career, Morata misses a quite remarkable amount of clear cut chances, which is why he’s never convinced anywhere he’s been.

Alvaro Morata reacts after fluffing his lines against Sweden

Morata, who was given the nod by Luis Enrique to provide the spearhead to La Roja’s attack in their Euro 2020 opener against Sweden tonight, had a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring, having capitalised on a Swedish error.

However, with the goal at his mercy, 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper, Morata somehow put the ball wide of the post, a pretty shocking miss and the kind which can prove costly at major international tournaments of this nature.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

