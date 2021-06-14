The opening half of Colombia’s fixture against Ecuador certainly lacked the excitement of it being a Copa America match. Both teams combined for more fouls committed (14) than total shots (3) over the opening 45 minutes of the contest.

Nonetheless, Colombia managed to capitalize on its lone high percentage goal-scoring chance of the first half.

Boca Juniors midfielder Edwin Cardona put Colombia on the scoresheet following a brilliant set-piece attempt by his side.

Juventus defender Juan Cuadrado was the catalyst behind this goal sequence as his chip ball into the penalty box caught Ecuador off guard and negated their lackadaisical attempt at an offside trap.

Colombia is certainly seeking to avenge its 6-1 defeat to Ecuador last November.