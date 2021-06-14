Menu

(Video) Emiliano Martínez makes penalty-kick save for Argentina; Chile’s Eduardo Vargas scores on the second chance

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

After Lionel Messi opened up the scoring for Argentina, Chile has responded to tie the fixture.

Chile received a penalty kick opportunity after Argentina committed a foul inside the box, resulting in Inter Milan’s Arturo Vidal stepping to take the shot. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez made the initial stop.

However, the Chilean forward Eduardo Vargas would score on the second chance after Martínez made the save. Argentina once more drops a lead after scoring first. We’ll see if this ends in a draw or if there’s another goal.

More Stories Arturo Vidal Eduardo Vargas Emiliano Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.