After Lionel Messi opened up the scoring for Argentina, Chile has responded to tie the fixture.

Chile received a penalty kick opportunity after Argentina committed a foul inside the box, resulting in Inter Milan’s Arturo Vidal stepping to take the shot. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez made the initial stop.

However, the Chilean forward Eduardo Vargas would score on the second chance after Martínez made the save. Argentina once more drops a lead after scoring first. We’ll see if this ends in a draw or if there’s another goal.

¡Gooooooooool de Chile! ?? Edu Vargas remata luego de que Emi Martínez le había atajado el penal a Arturo Vidal. ? ?? 1-1 ??#CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente ? ¡En vivo!

THIS GAME IS TIED VAR confirms the penalty and @kingarturo23 levels the score for Chile ?? pic.twitter.com/UY8puTDwcO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2021