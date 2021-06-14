It wasn’t a centre-forward’s performance for the ages, and Harry Kane might well be disappointed with his personal showing for England in their win over Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener.

However, his former manager at Tottenham, Jose Mourinho, was completely satisfied with the contribution.

MORE: Arsenal savaged by West Ham legend

The Portuguese, speaking to talkSPORT, suggested that Kane’s movement helped to carve out the only goal of the game, and his intelligence, often overlooked, makes him one of a rare breed of striker that can also play as a No.10 or even a midfielder.