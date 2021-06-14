Menu

Video: Juventus ace helps initiate a spectacular goal for Colombia to take the lead over Ecuador

Boca Juniors
Posted by

After a nearly scoreless first half, Colombia scored a beautiful goal set up off a free-kick set piece.

Instead of taking the shot, Boca Juniors’ Edwin Cardona gave the ball to Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado. The midfielder would chip over to Miguel Borja, whose head pass would find Cardona and would finish the play with a goal.

Colombia now leads 1-0, heading into the half as they look to secure all three points and tie with Brazil, who defeated Venezuela 3-0.

More Stories Colombia National Team Edwin Cardona Juan Cuadrado Miguel Borja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.