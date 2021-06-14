(Video) Lionel Messi opens the scoring for Argentina against Chile off a steller free kick goal

Before their match against Chile, Lionel Messi spoke to the media about finally winning an international trophy for Argentina; well, they’re off to a good start.

It took a little over 30 minutes for the FC Barcelona star to make his presence known in the Copa América against Chile. On a free-kick set-piece, Messi put the ball out of the reach of Claudio Bravo to open the scoring for Argentina.

Argentina, at the moment, hopes to take all three points as they open up the tournament.