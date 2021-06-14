Video: Neymar sets up Gabigol for Brazil’s third goal against Venezuela

After only scoring one goal in the first half against Venezuela, Brazil finally found its scoring touch in the second.
Neymar Jr. converted a penalty kick to give Brazil a 2-0 lead over Venezuela. Now the Paris Saint-Germain featured in the third goal as the combinational of the 29-year-old, and Gabriel Barbosa scored the third goal for the Seleção.
The goal is icing on the cake for Brazil, kicking off the Copa América with all three points in the win.
¡Goooooool de Brasil! ?
Neymar se quita al portero como jefe y se la deja a GabiGol solamente para que le meta el pecho. ?
?? 3-0 ??#CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente
Neymar ?? Gabi
Brazil makes it 3-0 ??? pic.twitter.com/Yi17MOVpsM
#CopaAmérica ?@gabigol marcou COM O PEITO 3-0 de @cbf_futebol
Gabigol marcó CON EL PECHO el 3-0 de Brasil
?? Brasil ? Venezuela ??#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/6AWHSAUz6Z
