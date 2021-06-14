Menu

Video: Patrik Schick scores an unbelievable lob from distance for the Czech Republic vs Scotland

Watching Scotland is usually a tough experience, but any early optimism was crushed today as a drab performance was punished by Patrik Schick who was absolutely clinical for the Czech Republic.

His opener was a great header which found the corner under pressure, but this will surely be the goal of the tournament after an incredible finish from close to the halfway line:

David Marshall’s starting position is bizarre and Jack Hendry should take some blame for a stupid decision to try and shoot from there when he’s got a man in front of him and any deflection up the pitch leaves his team short at the back, but you really can’t argue with the quality of that finish from Schick.

