West Ham winger Felipe Anderson is reportedly a transfer target for his old club Lazio.

The Brazilian wide-man hasn’t had the best of times with the Hammers of late, and spent last season out on loan at Porto.

MORE: Manchester United star urged to join West Ham

It now looks increasingly likely that Anderson won’t be returning to West Ham any time soon, with Lazio eyeing up a deal to bring him back to the Stadio Olimpico.

This is according to a report in Il Messaggero, and it’s suggested West Ham will let Anderson leave for the right price.

David Moyes will surely have other players ahead of Anderson in his plans for next season as he looks to build on a hugely promising 2020/21 campaign.

West Ham really look like they’re going places under Moyes, but they could do with an upgrade on some of their attacking players, with Anderson unlikely to have enough to contribute to the squad next season.