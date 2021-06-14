Video: Zinedine Zidane loses temper with journalist after being quizzed over Real Madrid exit

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane snapped at a reporter after being followed in the streets and quizzed over his departure from the Bernabeu this summer.

Zidane recently left his position as Madrid boss, and can be seen being pursued here and asked about the nature of his exit…

Journalist: Míster, did you leave Real Madrid in a bad way with the letter? Zidane: Are you still asking the same dumb questions? Your job is a disgrace. It's always the same thing with you. I know you and you know me. Come here, let me talk to you. pic.twitter.com/N0myn94MLs — Real Madrid Info ³? (@RMadridInfo) June 14, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Directo Gol

The Frenchman is clearly not happy at being asked the same questions by journalists, and confronts the reporter following him, telling him they can speak away from the cameras.

Carlo Ancelotti left his job at Everton to replace Zidane as Real Madrid manager.