Video: Zinedine Zidane loses temper with journalist after being quizzed over Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid CF
Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane snapped at a reporter after being followed in the streets and quizzed over his departure from the Bernabeu this summer.

Zidane recently left his position as Madrid boss, and can be seen being pursued here and asked about the nature of his exit…

The Frenchman is clearly not happy at being asked the same questions by journalists, and confronts the reporter following him, telling him they can speak away from the cameras.

Carlo Ancelotti left his job at Everton to replace Zidane as Real Madrid manager.

