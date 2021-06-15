Allegri backs Juventus to pursue a promising Bayern Munich midfielder

Massimiliano Allegri has well been planning for the upcoming summer transfer window ever since he was officially announced as Juventus’ new manager.

Allegri’s first priority is to rejuvenate a midfield unit in dire need of new signings.

According to a report from Italian-based Gianluca Di Marzio, Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli remains as Allegri’s top midfield target for this summer.

In the case that the likes of Arsenal win the race for Locatelli, Juventus officials will turn their full attention to French and Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Di Marzio adds that Juventus officials have already held early talks over the possibility of this transfer, as the Italian powerhouse is well considering hauling in Tolisso to bolster its midfield depth.

This is not the first time that Allegri has pushed Juventus to sign Tolisso. Di Marzio further notes that the former Serie A-winning manager requested the Bianconeri to bring in the French talent back in 2017, but the midfielder opted for a move to Bayern instead.

Tolisso is said to be open to a departure from Bayern Munich this summer, especially as he is set to become a free agent next year.

It is not known whether Bayern plans to offload Tolisso this summer, or if the reigning Bundesliga winners prefer to approach the French international for possible contract extension talks.

Injuries have well marred Tolisso’s Bayern run. In four seasons with the Bavarian giants, he has averaged a low 24 appearances per campaign.

While his injury history may raise red flags to Juve, Tolisso’s midfield versatility and prowess as a ball-winner would certainly provide the Serie A giants with a much-needed boost in their midfield setup.