According to Lu Martin on the Catalan radio show ‘Que T’hi Jugues’ (What do you play), Barcelona have been explicitly knocked back in their attempts to facilitate swap transfers with Manchester City.

The Manchester Evening News report that Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan and even Raheem Sterling have emerged as targets for the Catalan outfit.

Per the MEN, the talk has suggested that City would be in line to receive Ousmane Dembele or Sergi Roberto as part of the audacious swoops, unfortunately for Barcelona that’s all they will be.

Lu Martin shared on ‘Que T’hi Jugues’ that he touched based with a City source regarding the rumours to be met with ‘are you crazy or what’s wrong with you?’.

It now seems clear that any deals of this nature are out of the question for City, despite it being mentioned that they are partly the works of Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes.

? INVIABLE: INTERCANVIS BARÇA-CITY! ?? @LuMartinBCN: He preguntat a Manchester i m’han contestat: “¿Pero tu estás loko o ke te pasa?” “Se n’ha parlat i sobretot a través de Mendes. Però parlant amb el City ja s’ha vist que un intercanvi de jugadors Barça-City és inviable” pic.twitter.com/K6B4QfAnsS — Què T’hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) June 15, 2021

Lu Martin: I asked in Manchester and they answered:

“But are you crazy or what’s wrong with you? It has been talked about and especially through Mendes. But talking to City has already shown that an exchange of Barça-City players is unfeasible.”

The Athletic (subscription required) shared earlier today that Silva actually had ‘everything in place’ to seal a switch to Barcelona last summer, only for the deal to fall through.

It’s likely that the talk of business between Barcelona and Manchester City is the by-product of Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero leaving the Premier League champions for the Blaugrana on free transfers.

Despite Barcelona’s hopes – and the apparent agenda pushed through local media outlets, the cash-strapped club will not be able to land the world-class players they so seek in this manner.