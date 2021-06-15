Arsenal could sign exciting attacker as €20m formal offer expected – Club are willing to sell

Arsenal are being linked with numerous players this summer, but the rumours about Shakhtar Donetsk forward Manor Solomon do go back a few months.

In many ways he’s exactly the kind of player that Arsenal should be targeting – He’s still only 21, he can play anywhere up front, he comes with plenty of international and Champions League experience and he’s also won a few trophies despite his young age.

The links to the Gunners have been made again by Israeli outlet One, and it does sound like a formal offer is expected in the next few days:

They claim that Shakhtar aren’t in a position where they need to cash in on him, but they are open to letting him go for around €25m. Arsenal’s bid is expected to come in closer to the €20m mark so there may need to be some negotiations, but a deal could be done.

He’s at his best on the left side of the attack but he’s great with either foot so that allows him to play on both flanks, while his pace and ability to find the back of the net would make him an exciting signing.

This isn’t the only rumour about Arsenal making a bid this week so it might take a few days to see if this does go anywhere, but again it’s another player for Arsenal fans to keep an eye on.