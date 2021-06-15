Arsenal have already held positive talks with £50m star targeted by Liverpool

Arsenal are already said to have held ‘positive talks’ over the potential signing of Brighton star Ben White.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen this summer having performed poorly in the Premier League this season, failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.

Mikel Arteta knows he will have to get off to a solid start to keep his job on the back of this campaign, and with that in mind, he plans to overhaul his squad by adding talent in defence, midfield and up top.

Whether Arsenal need a centre-back remains to be seen with William Saliba set to be given a chance in pre-season following his loan spell with Nice last term.

But with David Luiz leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer, if Saliba does not make the cut, the Gunners will need to recruit in that area this summer.

And that is, perhaps, why they appear to have already made a move for Brighton star White, who is currently with the England squad at Euro 2020 following a late call-up.

The Daily Mail report Arsenal have ‘already held positive talks’ over a potential deal, but there is a lot of work to do for the north London club to get Brighton to lower their asking price.

The Seagulls reportedly want £50million for White amid interest from Liverpool, according to another recent report from the Mail, and it’s unlikely Arsenal will spend that much on one player alone this summer.

Nevertheless, Gunners fans will be delighted to hear their side is already making bold moves in the transfer market having been reluctant to spend in recent years.

Liverpool could also surely benefit from bringing in a signing like White, even if they’ve also already moved for Ibrahima Konate to strengthen in defence.

The Reds had a nightmare with injuries last season and it might be that two signings are required to bring in upgrades on the injury-prone duo of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, while Ozan Kabak’s loan spell at Anfield has come to an end.