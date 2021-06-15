Arsenal have little time to make a decision on Andre Onana and thereby the future of Bernd Leno as interest is mounting in the Cameroonian, with a rival Premier League club even opening talks, per Goal…

Charles Watts, the Arsenal correspondent for Goal, writes that interest has increased in the 25-year-old after UEFA reduced the goalkeeper’s ban to nine months after testing positive for a banned substance.

Onana was initially suspended for one year by UEFA after the findings of an out-of-competition test, though the goalkeeper insisted it was a result of taking medication of his wife’s while he was unwell.

Watts insists that ‘Arsenal can’t afford to wait any longer’ with their decision on Onana as another club that finished in the top of the Premier League have now made contact with Ajax over a transfer.

It’s added that the Cameroon international, who was cemented as one of the world’s most talented young stoppers before this ordeal, is also attracting ‘strong interest’ from Europe – particularly France.

So Arsenal are now contending with top European clubs and a direct rival in one of Manchester United, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs, West Ham or Leicester.

Ajax are looking to negotiate the sale of Onana this summer, in an effort to avoid losing the quality goalkeeper on a free when his contract expires in a year’s time.

Goal report that the Gunners have been following Onana ‘closely’ for months now, having initially expressed interest in recruiting the former Barcelona academy talent in January.

It’s detailed that Arsenal are yet to formalise their interest in the ace with an official offer, something they should look to change very soon as rival clubs begin to circle around a potential bargain deal.

The claims that talks have been held with Onana’s agents are promising, though another spanner in the works of the deal comes as a Bernd Leno shaped one.

Leno is reportedly open to exiting the North London outfit, but is holding fire on a decision as he’s away with Die Mannschaft for Euro 2020, all whilst time on the Onana and Ajax transfer clock is ticking.

Were Leno to stay put it could present a serious problem for Mikel Arteta as Onana would not be guaranteed the No.1 spot.

Onana has made 204 appearances for Ajax, winning the Eredivisie and Dutch cup double twice, finishing as a runner-up in the Europa League and also showing his talent as Ajax defied the odds to reach the Champions League semi-finals in 18/19.

Onana can resume competitive training two months before the end of his reduced ban, with the stopper then available for selection from November 3.

Considering that Arsenal recently lost out on the transfer of Emi Buendia to a solid side in Aston Villa, the last thing the fans will want is for the club to miss out on the transfer of Onana to a more direct rival.