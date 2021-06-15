Meeting planned: Arsenal to hold talks with young star as transfer speculation hots up

Arsenal are reportedly planning to hold talks with young midfielder Joe Willock following his superb loan spell at Newcastle United.

The youngster hadn’t been playing regularly at the Emirates Stadium before leaving to join Newcastle in January, but he’s since becoming hot property after a series of fine goal-scoring displays for the Magpies.

The Sun have reported that Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is keen to sign Willock permanently in a potential £30million deal, and one imagines it could be tempting for Arsenal to cash in on an academy player for that kind of price.

Still, Willock will supposedly meet with the Gunners for talks over his future once he’s back from holiday, according to The Athletic.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of those talks will be, but one imagines Willock will want to be playing regularly as soon as possible.

The 21-year-old has shown what he’s capable of, but he’ll still surely face plenty of competition for a starting place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Athletic suggest Arsenal could be about to make a number of changes in midfield this summer, with doubts over the futures of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

That could in theory free up space for Willock, but it might also see Arsenal turn to the market for bigger names to come in in that area of the pitch.