Bid rejected: Arsenal fail with opening offer for midfielder but transfer still likely

Arsenal have reportedly seen an opening bid for Albert Sambi Lokonga rejected by his club Anderlecht.

However, it still seems like the Belgian giants are going to struggle to keep hold of the Gunners target this summer, according to HLN.

The report claims Arsenal bid more than €15million for Lokonga, but it seems Anderlecht will demand more money to let the promising youngster leave.

According to HLN, Anderlecht are willing to co-operate with Lokonga, who wants to be allowed to leave the club to play at a higher level.

The 21-year-old could do well to join Arsenal as the next step in his career, as it could give him the chance to play regularly and develop his game whilst showing what he can do in the Premier League.

Even if Arsenal are not the force they once were, they remain a big name and could prove to be a good stepping stone club for a young talent like Lokonga.

The Belgium Under-21 international looks to have a bright future in the game, so Arsenal would do well to snap him up and then perhaps sell him on for a profit in the future.