Major development set to prove decisive to Arsenal’s transfer plans

There’s been some major Arsenal transfer news emerging as it now looks highly likely that Martin Odegaard is going to stay at Real Madrid this summer.

The Norway international spent the second half of last season on loan with the Gunners, and had a decent spell in his brief time at the Emirates Stadium.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal had been keen to keep Odegaard, but it seems the change in management at Real Madrid has had a big sway over his future.

Odegaard had barely featured under previous manager Zinedine Zidane, but he recently left to be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti, and it seems that’s bad news for Arsenal.

The Athletic’s report does suggest, however, that Arsenal may not have to make a signing in the number 10 position as much of an urgent priority due to the emergence of exciting youngster Emile Smith Rowe.

Still, one imagines it would have been useful to have another option in that position, and it will be interesting to see if alternative targets come up.

The Athletic note that Emi Buendia had been eyed up before his move to Aston Villa, but their report is dismissive of the club’s rumoured interest in Nabil Fekir.