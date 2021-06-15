Barcelona are on the brink of boosting their budget by €13.5m as they close in on the sales of talented prospect Konrad de la Fuente and young defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to ESPN.

ESPN report that 19-year-old winger De la Fuente is set to join Marseille, whilst Todibo will seal a permanent switch to Nice – who he’s been on loan with since January.

It’s detailed that Barcelona will net €5m from the sale of the USA international winger and retain a percentage of any future sale, whilst they will receive €8.5 for Todibo.

At the time of Todibo’s return to his homeland, which came after a dismal spell in the first-half of the season with Benfica, Barcelona reported that the permanent option in the loan agreement would also entitle them to a further €7m in potential add-ons.

ESPN report that outgoings are needed in order to raise funds for new signings and free up space in what is already a bloated wage bill.

Whilst some fans may be upset to see two talented young players leave, it’s not all doom and gloom as ESPN add that the Blaugrana are putting the ‘finishing touches’ on the free transfer of Memphis Depay.

De la Fuente only featured for the first-team in three brief outings that came across the Champions League and Copa del Rey for Ronald Koeman’s side this season.

On the Todibo front, the Frenchman joined in January of 2019 and made just five appearances for the club, it seems Barcelona would rather cash in on the centre-back than keep him around with the hope of him fulfilling his potential at the Camp Nou.