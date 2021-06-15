Bid made: Chelsea make €70m player-plus-cash offer for Erling Haaland as they look to secure game-changing transfer

It has emerged that Chelsea have made an offer to Borussia Dortmund in an attempt to secure the highly sought-after transfer of Erling Haaland this summer.

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, the Blues have offered the Bundesliga giants a fee of €70m – relatively low given the quality and all-time great promise of Haaland – as well as Tammy Abraham.

20-year-old Haaland has continued to show his prolific nature at Dortmund, having sealed a switch to the side in January of 2020 after showing serious promise with Red Bull Salzburg.

The Telegraph reported just over a week ago that the Blues would in fact explore the option of using Abraham as a makeweight in a deal for Haaland and here we are.

Chelsea, who wish to recruit a centre-forward after winning the Champions League with Thomas Tuchel, may have attached themselves to a low-ball offer that could see them embarrassed though.

The Telegraph reported that Haaland was expected to cost more than £150m and here sit the Blues reportedly offering €70m for the striker and the services of a now fringe player in Abraham.

See More: ‘Welcome to Chelsea’ – These Blues fans call on club to ‘bin off Haaland’ and sign Euro 2020 star performer

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal could sign exciting attacker as €20m formal offer expected – Club are willing to sell Video: ‘Come on’ – Annoyed Cristiano Ronaldo vents at cameraperson as Portugal training for Euros opener is filmed Crystal Palace chief offers Arsenal and Tottenham hope of clinching Wilfried Zaha transfer

A host of the world’s biggest clubs are in for the services of the Norwegian sensation, with Manchester City seemingly leading the race by a margin that may be becoming wider now that Haaland is out partying with one of their current stars, the exit of Sergio Aguero and of course the family ties with City.

It remains to be seen whether the capture of Abraham in a part-exchange deal would appeal to Dortmund, especially considering the massive fee they could command for Haaland outright.

There’s no doubt that the Blues would see their odds in relation to winning the Premier League and defending Europe’s most prestigious trophy if they were to capture Haaland this summer.