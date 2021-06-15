Bid rejected: German giants fail in opening offer as they look to beat Chelsea to defensive signing

You never really want to lose both of your starting centre backs in the same summer, but RB Leipzig didn’t really have a choice as Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate moved on to bigger clubs.

It does mean they have money to spend as they look to sign replacements, but they will need to go higher than their opening offer of €20m if they want to sign Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg:

Wolfsburg refused the first offer from Leipzig for Maxence Lacroix! The bid was around 20m€, not enough to convince Wolfsburg. Some tough negotiations ahead ?#TransferUpdate https://t.co/oQIdYiecO7 — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) June 14, 2021

The 21-year-old does look like a perfect fit for Leipzig as he’s already impressing at a high level, while he could also see the progress made by his compatriots Upamecano and Konate and feel he would develop in a similar way.

This could still be a tough deal to get over the line as Wolfsburg will want to maximise the price, while Chelsea have also been credited with an interest so they could also drive that price up if a bidding war starts.

He may not come in as an immediate starter at Stamford Bridge but he would be pushing for a first-role with a view to taking over from Thiago Silva when he moves on, but Leipzig still looks like the most obvious destination if they can agree a fee.