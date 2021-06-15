Burnley take the lead over Watford and Inter Miami in race to sign a veteran Serie A defender

Inter Milan defender Ashley Young may be closing in on a Premier League return ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Premier League side Burnley is now in “advanced talks” with Young for a free transfer deal.

Burnley is pushing to come to terms with the Inter talent on a one-year free transfer agreement, although the deal would come with an option to extend for another 12 months.

Both sides are said to be “hopeful” of completing such a move, which could come before Young’s current contract with Inter officially expires on June 30.

Young’s interest in joining Burnley much revolves around his aspirations to play under its current manager, Sean Dyche. The two were teammates for a couple of seasons while at Watford two decades ago.

If talks break down between Young and Burnley for a deal, the 35-year-old will have plenty of suitors open to signing him for next season.

Inter Milan is still interested in bringing back Young for another year despite the fact that he has already turned down an early offer from them, the report added.

The likes of Watford and Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami have also reportedly shown an interest in agreeing to a free transfer deal with Young this summer.

Still, it remains to be seen if either club will make one last push to beat out Burnley for his signature.

Even at the age of 35, Young still has plenty left in the tank and can well provide quality minutes to a team in Europe’s top five leagues.

This was well exemplified last season when he logged 26 appearances in league play; he played an under-the-radar role in helping Inter Milan clinch a long-awaited Scudetto win.

Young’s prime days are well behind him, but his versatility and experience may be just what the likes of Burnley and Watford need for next season.