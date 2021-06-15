Chelsea may agree to let outcast link up with Maurizio Sarri again despite issue with wages

The biggest teams in Europe can always blow other sides out of the water when it comes to wages, but that also means it’s so tough to offload unwanted players.

Former Stamford Bridge boss Maurizio Sarri has taken over at Lazio next season so it’s natural that he’ll be linked with some of his former players, but a move to Serie A for Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be such an interesting one to watch.

His ability to get from box-to-box could make him a real star in Italy, and a report from out colleagues at the Laziali have indicated that Lazio are doing all they can to bring him in next season.

They quote a report from Corriere Dello Sport in suggesting that their Director of Football Igli Tare is working on a potential loan deal with an option to buy included, but the midfielder’s annual salary of €4m is an issue for them.

It’s believed that Chelsea will need to pay some of his wages during the loan spell but that is something they are open to, and it’s also said that Loftus-Cheek isn’t in Thomas Tuchel’s plans next seasons so there should be little resistance if a good offer comes in.

He can also look to his teammate Fikayo Tomori to see how well a loan spell at AC Milan went for him, and it would be great to see him get a fresh start in a new league.