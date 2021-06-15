Former Chelsea star William Gallas has made a bold claim about N’Golo Kante ahead of France’s Euro 2020 opener with Germany.

Kante played a starring role in Chelsea’s Champions League success this season, dominating the final against Manchester City in Porto to secure the Blues’ second Champions League crown.

The success in Porto added yet another major honour to Kante’s list, following on from a World Cup, two Premier League titles and two Europa League winners’ medals.

And there are now serious conversations about the midfielder being crowned Ballon d’Or later on this year, as long as he can maintain his excellent current form through the Euros and into the next domestic season.

More: Former Chelsea star Morata fluffs his lines for Spain

Amid those calls, another former Chelsea Premier League winner in Gallas has spoken about his fellow countryman and why he believes he is the best in the world.

“I think everybody likes N’Golo. Everybody knows he is maybe the best player in the world at the moment, to be honest,” he told 101 Great Goals.

“Okay, people will talk about strikers because they score goals, because fans like to see goals and they prefer the strikers to the midfielders or defenders.

“But if you look really at what N’Golo did since he is in the UK, it is phenomenal.

“He won titles with Leicester and Chelsea, he won Europa League, Champions League and that is amazing.

“That is why, for me, he is the best player in the world at the moment.”

Kante has been with Chelsea since 2016 when he made his move from Leicester City, and it’s a move that will surely go down as one of their best ever pieces of business in the transfer market.

Though, the 30-year-old must now switch his attention to Les Bleus as he and his French teammates look to live up their favourites tag and add a European crown to their World Cup success of 2018.